12 car pile up sends ‘several’ people to the hospital

Image: Lexington PD

Lexington, SC (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department spent Friday evening responding to and then shutting down portions of the an intersection where authorities say there was a 12 car pile up.

Police tell us the road was shut down for several hours causing major traffic backups during rush hour traffic along stretch of Sunset Boulevard. Lexington PD tell ABC Columbia News “several” people were injured as a result of the accidents Friday evening. Those individuals were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Lexington Police say while they were covering the crashes along Sunset Boulevard, they were called to three separate collisions over the course of 20 minutes. Officials say, the amount of accident that took place Friday evening was so overwhelming they were forced to call in off duty officers for assistance.

Police are asking drivers to take their time on the roads, remember not to drink and drive, text and drive and slow it down.