Columbia Fire Department hosts “push in” ceremony for new firetruck

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new set of wheels is joining the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, as the team hits the streets in the northeast part of Columbia. At Station 4 on Spears Creek Church Road, a new Ladder 4 truck was welcomed into service.

It was a BIG morning for Station 4 in the northeast as the new Ladder 4 was ushered into service with a community ‘Push In’ ceremony!

We were honored to have @colamayor , @HowardDuvall , Councilman Joe E. Taylor Jr. & other @CityofColumbia & @RichlandSC join us in pushing! pic.twitter.com/Mo2geBeDWQ — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 4, 2022

Firefighters, city leaders and other area leaders marked the day with what is called a community ‘push in’ ceremony. Leaders say the new truck will help meet the growing needs of the northeast area.

Fire officials say the new ladder truck can reach higher levels, with a 107-foot ladder.