Districts announce early dismissals ahead of potential storms
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Several school districts are dismissing early Tuesday ahead of potential severe weather.
Richland One elementary schools will get out at 11, high schools at 11:30, and middle schools at 12:30
Richland Two middle schools will dismiss at 11:30, elementary schools at 12:15, and high schools will let out at one.
Sumter County School district will also dismiss early, elementary Schools will dismiss at 10:30 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM, and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM.
Kershaw Co. officials say they are monitoring the storms but have not made any schedule changes at this time.