Motorcyclist killed in collision on US-76 in Lee County
LEE CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Sunday.
Authorities say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on US-76 near Tram Road.
According to investigators, a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle hit a 2014 Buick from behind.
Troopers say the motorcyclist died on scene while the passenger was taken to a hospital.
Officials say the 2014 Buick driver wasn’t injured.
Highway Patrol and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating.