Motorcyclist killed in collision on US-76 in Lee County

LEE CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on US-76 near Tram Road.

According to investigators, a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle hit a 2014 Buick from behind.

Troopers say the motorcyclist died on scene while the passenger was taken to a hospital.

Officials say the 2014 Buick driver wasn’t injured.

Highway Patrol and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating.