Ukrainian presidential advisor: Evidence discovered of war crimes by Russian troops

WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

CNN– A Ukrainian presidential adviser says authorities have found evidence of serious war crimes by Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv. The advisor said scores of killed civilians have been found on the streets of Kyiv suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, after the withdrawal of Russian troops. He compared the scene to “a horror movie.” Bucha’s mayor says hundreds are now buried in mass graves.

President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s advisor said Ukrainian authorities will investigate the alleged war crimes and track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Russian air strikes continued over the weekend, striking a fuel storage facility in the port city of Odesa. No injuries were reported there.