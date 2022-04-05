CDC under scrutiny as bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan is announced

CNN– The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is under scrutiny. A month-long sweeping review of the agency is set to begin next week.

The news comes the same day as the announcement of a $10 billion bipartisan plan for COVID-19 relief. The measure would fund therapeutics like oral antiviral pills, and it would support vaccines, testing and research. What it would not do is send money directly to the CDC.

Meanwhile, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the Department of Health will conduct the review starting Monday. Walensky says it’s to improve how the agency communicates with the public and consider restructuring.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he wants to vote on the bipartisan deal this week. The White House says i would like more money in the plan.