Columbia Fireflies to host season kick-off event in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies will be in Five Points Wednesday to host a kick-off event for their 2022 season. It’ll be at the main fountain downtown starting at 5:30 p.m. Organizers tell us it’s a great event to bring the team out of Segra Park and into the community to help build the excitement for opening night.

“We are pleased to partner with the Columbia Fireflies on this event to create excitement for their upcoming season,” states Katy Renfroe, Association Manager of the Five Points Association. “We know from our St. Pat’s dyeing event that kids and families really enjoy getting to take part in changing the color of the water at the fountain; they get so excited and are in awe of it. We are happy to be able to do this for our friends at the Columbia Fireflies to jump start their 2022 season.”

Tickets for opening night this Friday, and all Fireflies home games, are on sale now.