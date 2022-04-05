DHEC: 951 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s COVID-19 data for last week.

From March 27-April 2, DHEC reports 632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 319 probable cases, for a total of 951 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports two new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 during this time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,469,706 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,650 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

According to the health agency, 62.8% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.2% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.