LCSD: Traffic stops leads to drug and weapon charges for Columbia man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Columbia man for drug and weapon charges. Deputies say 39-year-old Robert Joseph Helrigel Jr. is charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule I through V narcotic, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say the traffic stop occurred early Monday morning on River Road.

“A deputy pulled Helrigel over for a traffic violation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy immediately smelled marijuana coming from inside Helrigel’s car, which established probable cause to search the car.”

Sheriff Koon says a deputy discovered both a rifle and a handgun in Helrigel’s car.

“Helrigel had a box in his car with about 625 grams of meth inside,” Koon said. “In a separate bag, there was about 100 grams of fentanyl. The deputy also found scales and packaging items typically used in the sale of drugs, along with $600 in cash.”

Helrigel was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.