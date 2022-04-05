RCSD: Former student charged with making threats against Cardinal Newman HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say a teenager is now behind bars, accused of making threats against Cardinal Newman High School. 18-year-old Evan Musto, a former student at the school, is charged with student threats.

According to investigators, Musto left the school as a student last Thursday. Last Friday, authorities say he sent a message to a student that had threats towards the school and three faculty members. That student notified the administrators and additional security was requested for Friday night’s soccer match.

Officials say Musto was arrested at his home Monday and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.