At least two killed as heavy storms tear through southern states

CNN– At least two people were killed in Tuesday’s storms, one in Texas and another in Georgia. Thousands of people were left without power.

Here in South Carolina, police say cleanup is now underway in Allendale County, after a tornado destroyed buildings and brought down trees and power lines. Efforts could be stalled by the potential for more storms today. No injuries were reported in Allendale.

Southeast of Tyler, Texas, officials say a man was killed when a tree fell on an RV as a storm tore through the area. In Georgia, west of Savannah, crews responded to multiple reports of people trapped in buildings and homes.

According to the National Weather Service, much of metro Atlanta was placed under a flash flood warning. Overall, the agency said there were 42 tornado reports from Mississippi to South Carolina as of early evening. Tornado watches remained in effect Tuesday night for parts of Florida, central and southern Georgia.