Register for the Brookland-Lakeview’s Diabetes Intervention Program class

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local center is hosting a free Diabetes Intervention Program class next month.

Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center’s class starts Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. on 1218 Batchelor Street in West Columbia.

The class is also available through zoom and the registration deadline is April 15.

Curtis spoke with the center’s Executive Director, Dr. Cindy Richburg-Cotton and the Bilingual Community Health Worker, Matthew Garcia.

They spoke about how the class will give you a family-based approach curriculum with expert diabetes and pre-diabetes guest speakers.

They also talked about how the program can help you lose weight, become more physically active and reduce stress.

To register, visit their website for more details.

You can also reach out to Matthew Garcia either by emailing at Mgarcia@brookland.cc or dip@brookland.cc or by calling his number at (803) 667-7563.