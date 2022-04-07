Wednesday meeting provides no clear answers on future booster shot guidance

CNN– Health care providers hoping to get new guidance on coronavirus vaccines from the FDA will have to keep waiting. Wednesday’s meeting ended with no solid answers regarding the future of booster shots and regular vaccines.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on vaccines that could target specific COVID-19 variants. The FDA has not issued any new guidance since last week, when a second dose of the existing booster was authorized for people at least 50-years-old. For everyone else, there are still more questions than answers on how to vaccinate against covid moving forward.