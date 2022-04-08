CDC: Daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. ticking up

CNN– Daily COVID-19 cases are ticking up in the U.S. once again, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick is in the daily counts but not yet in the weekly numbers.

Cases these days are nowhere near the omicron peak, but one place with a high profile outbreak is Washington D.C. People in President Joe Biden’s inner circle are preparing in case the commander in chief contracts the virus. His deputy communications director said it’s possible Biden could get COVID-19, but says he is vaccinated and boosted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive Thursday. She was in close contact with the president just the day before.