No. 6 Notre Dame tops Tigers 9-3

NOTRE DAME, IND. – No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 20-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-12 overall and 2-9 in ACC play.

Carter Putz lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Max Wagner led off the top of the fourth inning with a homer to even the score. In the bottom of the fourth inning, pinch-hitter Jack Zyska ripped a run-scoring double, then Jack Brannigan plated a run on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Putz laced a two-out, two-run double to put Notre Dame up 5-1.

After Notre Dame added a run in the fifth inning, Wagner belted another solo homer, his second of the game and 10th of the year, in the sixth inning. Tyler Corbitt made it back-to-back long balls, his fifth of the season. Notre Dame responded with a run in the seventh inning, then Jared Miller and Ryan Cole belted solo homers in the eighth inning.

Notre Dame reliever Roman Kimball (3-0) earned the win despite allowing three runs on four hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Alex Rao pitched 3.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to take on USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Live video is available via GreenvilleDrive.com.