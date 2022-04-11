DHEC to offer free STD testing Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week is National STD Awareness Week, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says many of its clinics will offer no-cost STD testing one day this week. From 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, DHEC says residents can visit a DHEC health department to get tested for hepatitis C, HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. DHEC encourages you to make an appointment by calling 1-855-472-3432.

“STDs are preventable, and an important step in prevention is getting tested. Identifying STDs through testing and then treating them prevents further spread of infection,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “With the number of certain types of STDs rising annually in South Carolina and across the nation, we can’t do enough to educate each other about the importance of STD safety, including prevention and treatment, which is what National STD Awareness Week is all about.”

To promote public health and recognize April 10-16, 2022, as National STD Awareness Week, many DHEC clinics are participating in a day of no-cost sexually transmitted disease (STD) screening for South Carolinians. https://t.co/WZise4gjJK pic.twitter.com/YmGTNFK1xM — SCDHEC (@scdhec) April 11, 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says STD cases have risen since 2014.

“Through continued support with community partners and public outreach efforts, our program is committed to providing the resources that make a difference in preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases,” Mansaray said.“STD testing is a critical first step in that process.”

You can find more information by visiting scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/hiv-std-viral-hepatitis.