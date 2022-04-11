Local Living: Easter events in the Midlands this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re getting ready to head to Colonial Life Arena in just one week to see the Harlem Globetrotters! The team is bringing their talents to the Midlands with the “Spread Game Tour” next Thursday, April 14. The show is described as part streetball and interactive family entertainment, promising to feature the best of the Globetrotters’ talent and game. The show hits the court at 7 p.m., and you can get your tickets now at ticketmaster.com, starting at $40.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s almost Easter time, and the kids are getting ready to stuff their faces with all the goodies from the Easter Bunny! Doko Meadows in Blythewood is inviting the family to search for thousands of Easter eggs throughout the park, at the annual “Easter Egg-Stravaganza.” It will be this Saturday, April 16, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be goodie bags for kids, and BBQ sandwiches for lunch. The event is free and open to the public.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to lace up your running shoes for the “Easter Dash” race this weekend. The event is this Saturday, April 16, rain or shine. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., with the Cottontail Youth Run getting underway at 9:15 a.m. The race starts at the corner of Trenholm Road and Forest Drive. There will also be a costume contest for the best dressed Easter Bunny, and the winner gets $100. The 5K walk/run is $35 and includes a T-shirt. The youth run is $20.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to dress in your Sunday best, to get annual family pics with the Easter Bunny! The Columbiana Centre will have the Easter Bunny ready for the camera every day until Saturday, April 16. You’ll need to reserve your spot online the Columbiana Centre website. Pictures packages start at $35.