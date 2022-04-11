Road closures/where to park for parade celebrating the Gamecocks’ NCAA title
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is hosting a celebration parade for University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball National Champions this Wednesday. As a reminder, this will affect your driving plans.
City officials say meters in downtown Columbia will be bagged beginning at 9 a.m. This includes parts of Main, Richland and Laurel streets. Parking will not be allowed after 2 p.m., otherwise you’ll be towed.
With some roads closed down, where can you park? There will be free public parking on the parking facilities of Washington and Taylor streets. There will be normal parking rates for the parking decks on Washington and Sumter streets.
The parade gets underway at 6 p.m., and roads will open again after everything is cleaned up.