Road closures/where to park for parade celebrating the Gamecocks’ NCAA title

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is hosting a celebration parade for University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball National Champions this Wednesday. As a reminder, this will affect your driving plans.

City officials say meters in downtown Columbia will be bagged beginning at 9 a.m. This includes parts of Main, Richland and Laurel streets. Parking will not be allowed after 2 p.m., otherwise you’ll be towed.

Parking Information, road closures, and a shuttle map for the UofSC Women’s Basketball Team parade celebration are available here: https://t.co/bBTE3uMIuT 📅 Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 6 p.m.#WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/pajNzX6tak — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 10, 2022

With some roads closed down, where can you park? There will be free public parking on the parking facilities of Washington and Taylor streets. There will be normal parking rates for the parking decks on Washington and Sumter streets.

Information about parking and road closures for the parade that will be held on Wednesday, April 13th at 6 p.m. to celebrate the UofSC Women’s Basketball Team on their 2022 National Championship win is available here: https://t.co/bBTE3uMIuT #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/YBe0pC6ye9 — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 11, 2022

The parade gets underway at 6 p.m., and roads will open again after everything is cleaned up.