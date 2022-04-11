SCHP: Motorcyclist dies one day after crash in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died one day after a crash in Lexington County. At approximately 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, troopers say a 2013 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Beachwoods Drive near US-378, when the motorcycle spilled onto the roadway and ejected the driver.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Prisma Health Richland where they succumbed to their injuries the next day.

The collision remains under investigation.