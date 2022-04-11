Super Eliza 5K raises money to support finding a cure for Sanfilippo syndrombe

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolinians put their shoes to the pavement this weekend to be a super hero for a Midlands girl. Many gathered on campus at the University of South Carolina to support the Super Eliza 5K.

Eliza O’Neill is a young girl living with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare terminal genetic disorder that can lead to problems in the brain and nervous system. The Cure Sanfilippo Foundation held its 7th annual Super Eliza 5K to raise money for treatment for Eliza and other children like her.

Thanks in part to a partnership with the UofSC School of Pharmacy, the Super Eliza 5K has raised at least $15,000 with a hope of reaching their goal of $20,000.

You can go to supereliza5k.com to donate.