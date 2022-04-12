DHEC: 1,071 new cases of COVID-19, five additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data for last week. From April 3-9, DHEC reports 711 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 360 probable cases, for a total of 1,071 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports three new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of five new virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,470,597 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,698 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

According to the health agency, 62.9% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.3% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.