DHEC: 1,071 new cases of COVID-19, five additional virus related deaths in SC

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data for last week. From April 3-9, DHEC reports 711 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 360 probable cases, for a total of 1,071 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports three new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of five new virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,470,597 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,698 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

According to the health agency, 62.9% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.3% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.

 

