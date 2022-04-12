Local agencies conducting swiftwater training days this week

Swiftwater training. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Warmer weather is on the way, and firefighters are suiting up in preparation for the water recreation season on the river. Multiple agencies, including Columbia and Lexington Fire, are conducting their swiftwater training days this week. Those drills range from swimming drills, shore-based rescue, boat operations and more.

Lexington Fire officials say 2020 was probably one of their busiest years for water rescue. That’s why Columbia Fire Captain Bobby Phillips encourages all South Carolinians to be careful and aware of their surroundings on the water, by always checking river levels and wearing a life jacket.

Dominion Energy comes out every April to power up the Lake Murray dam to help create the best training environment for these firefighters.