RCSD on scene of fatal shooting on Hunt Club Road

Hunt Club Rd shooting RCSD on scene of shooting on Hunt Club Road. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are on the scene of a shooting that left two people dead in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road. Just after 10 a.m., deputies say they were called to the scene for a report of a person shot. Once on the scene, authorities say three people were found with gunshot wounds.

Two of the shooting victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

This is a developing story of an active investigation. ABC Columbia will bring you the latest updates as they become available.