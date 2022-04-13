5th Circuit Solicitor’s Bench Warrant Resolution event starts this week

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is hosting an event this week to help people vacate non-violent warrants.

The “No Judge, No Jail” event runs Tuesday to Thursday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the M.L. Smith Community Development Center on 5213 Farrow Road.

Curtis spoke with 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson about the Bench Warrant Resolution Court event.

Gipson says this will allow people in Richland County to vacate non-violent bench warrants (missed court dates) and child support warrants without the fear of getting arrested.

For more information, visit the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s website.