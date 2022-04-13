Consumer News: Delta Airlines raising ticket prices to cover fuel costs, tips for filing you taxes

CNN– We’ve got good news and bad news. The good news? Air travel is booming! But the bad news is that you’re paying for it. Delta Airlines says it boosted ticket prices to help cover higher fuel costs in the first quarter. When all is said and done, the airline didn’t end up losing quite as much as expected. Between those higher ticket prices and a big uptick in consumer demand, the company is poised to turn a profit in the second quarter.

ABC NEWS– Did you work from home in 2021? Did you start your own business or earn money through a side gig? ABC’s Em Nguyen tells us what impact those can have when filing your taxes in today’s tax tips segment.