Cayce Police getting new tools to keep the community safe thanks to donation from Jim Hudson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the donation of some new equipment for policing, the Cayce Police Department says it is utilizing every tool possible to care for our community. Jim Hudson Automotive Group is donating electric powered bikes, speed signs and cameras to the Cayce Police Department to help protect not only the city, but the environment too.

Police Chief Chris Cowan says it’s all an integral part of the departments effort to continue to make Cayce a safe place to live, work and play.

Because the Riverwalk is the City of Cayce’s biggest attraction, that is where the department wants to focus using the new policing equipment.