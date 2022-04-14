DHEC reports “sporadic flu activity” in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Aside from coronavirus, flu season is still here and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state is seeing “sporadic flu activity.” Just this week, DHEC says 483 confirmed flu cases and 16 hospitalizations were reported.
During this entire flu season, DHEC has confirmed nearly 10,000 flu cases and nearly 400 hospitalizations in the Palmetto State. That’s compared to nearly 3,000 flu cases hospitalizations reported this same time last year.