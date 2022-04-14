DHEC reports “sporadic flu activity” in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Aside from coronavirus, flu season is still here and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state is seeing “sporadic flu activity.” Just this week, DHEC says 483 confirmed flu cases and 16 hospitalizations were reported.

This week there were 483 lab-reported cases of the flu. In the 2021-2022 flu season, there have been 9,883 total cases. South Carolina reported sporadic flu activity with two counties above the state baseline. https://t.co/PTfTDhppdc — SCDHEC (@scdhec) April 14, 2022

During this entire flu season, DHEC has confirmed nearly 10,000 flu cases and nearly 400 hospitalizations in the Palmetto State. That’s compared to nearly 3,000 flu cases hospitalizations reported this same time last year.