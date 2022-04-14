One dead after officer involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WPDE)– Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

No officers were injured, according to a Darlington County sheriff.

More than a dozen deputies responded to the situation near the railroad tracks on McIver Road where it meets Old Florence Road in Darlington.

Community members said it appeared that officers were surrounding a man who was walking in the road with a gun.

Several gunshots were heard by neighbors, after the surrounded man was asked to drop his weapon by officers for roughly 20 minutes.

This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.