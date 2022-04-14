Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from Commission on Presidential Debates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee unanimously voted to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Today, the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people. pic.twitter.com/v8YdXyr3wX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 14, 2022

Chairwoman McDaniel said, in part, “The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage.”

The chairwoman says the RNC will find a better debate platform for candidates to make their case to the American people.