Study finds third COVID-19 vaccine dose shows “high immune response” in kids ages 5-11

CNN– Kids ages 5-11 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit for emergency use authorization, after the companies say results from a study reveal a third vaccine dose in that age group shows “high immune response.”

Mandy Gaither tells us about those findings and what a timeline for seeking authorization looks like.