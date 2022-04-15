Consumer News: More travelers flying through CAE, staffing shortages impacting some U.S. airports

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Passenger traffic is on the rise at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. A CAE spokesperson says, in the first quarter of 2022, the number of passengers has increased more than 85% from the same time last year. Officials say they are not back to pre-pandemic numbers yet but anticipate the number of passengers to continue to rise as the vacation summer months approach.

CNN– Some travel plans could be affected for at least part of this year as airlines are struggling with staffing shortages. The spring break rush last week was riddled with cancellations and despite a surge in summer travel demand, airlines are slashing schedules. Pete Muntean reports.