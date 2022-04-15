DNC officials approve plan to change process for primary elections

CNN– South Carolina may no longer be one of the first states to vote when it comes to presidential primaries. Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that does away with the current, traditional set of early states. These are Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The new process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses. States would apply for early primaries and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.