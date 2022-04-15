Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus

WASHINGTON (AP)– The White House is hoping to stir up some “egg-citement” when the Easter Egg Roll returns Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome 30,000 kids and adults for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. The first lady is a teacher and calls it an “Egg-ucation Roll.” The South Lawn will be turned into a school community with educational activities. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth will participate. It’s the first Easter egg roll hosted by the Bidens. The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource.