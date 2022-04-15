Expect additional law enforcement presence on the roads this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Don’t be in too much of a hurry to get to your Easter destination if you’re traveling. The Department of Public Safety says you can expect to see additional enforcement over the next several days.

According to the agency, the Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work with local law enforcement partners, focusing on all traffic violations with a special emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive driving and distracted driving, which are violations leading to collisions and fatalities.