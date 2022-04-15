Lindsey Graham among group of senators visiting Taiwan

CNN– Lindsey Graham was part of a group of senators who visited Taiwan Friday. The purpose of the visit was to make a pointed and public declaration of the U.S. government’s support for the self-governing island’s democracy, while also issuing a warning to China.

Senator Graham says the U.S. intends to be a strong ally for the island nation.

“So, we’re often asked: What would America do if the Communist Chinese invaded Taiwan? Every option is on the table. We have a strong military, not to take other people’s property but to protect our freedom and the freedom of the world. We’re here in this part of the world not to conquer, but to be a good ally,” said Graham.

China publicly denounced the visit because it claims Taiwan is part of its national territory and not an independent country.