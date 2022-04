White House resuming tours for first time since 2020

CNN– The doors at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are re-opening to the public. Starting Friday, ticket holders will be able to tour the White House. These visits were put on hiatus in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a White House statement, the situation will be monitored closely based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other health officials.