SLED: Easter shooting at club in Hampton County injures nine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbiana Centre shooting was just one of two mass shootings in South Carolina over the Easter weekend. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says gunfire broke out at a nightclub in Hampton County early Sunday morning, when the owners say someone fired up to 30 shots.

Nine people were wounded during the shooting at Cara’s Lounge, but police have not yet released details on a suspect or motive. The conditions of those nine injured victims have also not been released.

SLED says there are no deaths.