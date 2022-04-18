Wind Produced More Electricity Than Coal & Nuclear – First Time Ever in U.S.

On March 29th, Wind Power in the United States produced more electricity that coal and nuclear. That’s a pretty big deal. Wind power is green – producing no pollution. Unlike coal, with produces all sorts of pollution that is harmful to just about everything, and nuclear, which comes with its own issues, like radioactive waste. You can read all about it here: For the first time, wind power eclipsed both coal and nuclear power in the U.S. : NPR