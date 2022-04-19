DHEC: 1,521 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data for the past week.

From April 10-16, DHEC reports 996 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 525 probable cases, for a total of 1,521 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports six new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of seven virus related deaths in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,472,093 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 17,734 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

According to the health agency, 63% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.4% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.