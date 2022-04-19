Oldest Microfossil Discovered

A really, really old microfossil has been discovered in a rocks in Quebec, Canada. Scientists believe these microfossils to be somewhere between 3.75 and 4.28 billion years old – somewhere between 200 and 700 million years older than previous microfossils discovered in Australia. That puts them as having formed sometime around 100 to 300 million years after conditions on earth first became favorable for life.

You can read the whole article here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidbressan/2022/04/14/oldest-microfossils-on-earth-found-in-canada/?utm_campaign=forbes&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Carrie&sh=78d4cc685a73