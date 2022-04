COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, April 20, University of South Carolina alumna Alana “Loni” Lewis will compete on Jeopardy! Lewis is a 2008 graduate of the UofSC School of Information Science who was a DJ on the campus radio station, WUSC, during her time as a student.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Columbia.