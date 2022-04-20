Columbia Police investigating shooting incident at apartment complex on Lucius Road

CPD Riverside Apartments shooting One dead after shooting at Riverside Apartments. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting incident at Riverside Apartments on Lucius Road. No arrests have been made yet, according to officials.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says three individuals were hit by gunfire. One individual is dead and the other two were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Lucius Road Apartment Shooting Investigation https://t.co/iLLVbfuZfG — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 20, 2022

This is a developing story with limited information available at this time. ABC Columbia will provide updates as they become available.