Local Living: UofSC alumna competing in Jeopardy tonight, Pawmetto Lifeline invites you to “Bark to the Park” this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some fair food! Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair is hosting a “Spring Fair Food Drive-Through.” The event starts this week, running from April 19-24. You’ll have from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day to get your corndogs, fried tasty treats and turkey legs!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, University of South Carolina alumna Alana “Loni” Lewis will compete on Jeopardy! Lewis is a 2008 graduate of the UofSC School of Information Science who was a DJ on the campus radio station, WUSC, during her time as a student. Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce’s Soiree on State is returning this month! On Saturday April 23, the family can enjoy live music, get their faces painted, play in bounce houses and explore dozens of food and art vendors. Soiree on State will be from 2-8 p.m. along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street. Interested vendors can apply now on the City of Cayce’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pawmetto Lifeline is having their annual “Bark to the Park” event at Saluda Shoals Park this weekend too. The event will help raise money for homeless pets in our community. You can bring your pet and enjoy a walk, pet contests, live music and more! Registration is $40 per person and $25 for children ages 12 and under. It begins this Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m.