Pending approval, Pfizer says it could have COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 by June

CNN– Some big news for parents. The COVID-19 vaccine could be available for children under five-years-old by summer. Pfizer says the shots could be ready by June, if the Food and Drug Administration gives its authorization.

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials weren’t happy with the result from two-doses and started testing a third dose. However, the FDA wanted to begin the process for emergency use authorization, so the request was submitted for the two doses.

In February, the FDA said it wants more data from the third vaccine trial as it moves forward with emergency use authorization.