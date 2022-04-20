SC Alzheimer’s Registry Report results revealed at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House Wednesday, the Department of Aging and the University of South Carolina Office of the Study of Aging say more than 111,000 South Carolinians are living with dementia. The latest South Carolina Alzheimer’s Registry Report released Wednesday shows, as of 2021, 62% of those are women.

11% of South Carolinians ages 65 and over, and 51% of South Carolinians 85 years or older have Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.

Wednesday’s report also shows Lee County and Marion County have more than 7% of residents over the age of 50 living with a form of Alzheimer’s.

Click here to see the full 2021 SC Alzheimer’s Registry Report.