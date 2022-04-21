Consumer News: Reports of people getting sick after eating Lucky Charms, ways to save on your vacation and more

CNN– If you’re planning to eat cereal for breakfast tomorrow morning, you might want to take a look in your pantry. The Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms after reports of thousands of people getting sick. The move comes after a popular online poison website reported that more than 1,300 people said they had gastrointestinal issues after eating Lucky Charms. Cereal maker General Mills says, however, it has found no evidence of people getting sick. The FDA says it has received only a few complaints about people getting sick after eating the cereal directly. The FDA has started an on-site inspection of the cereal production sites but hasn’t announced a recall.

CNN– One appliance in your kitchen that could be recalled is your refrigerator. General Electric says it’s received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching, causing 37 people to get hurt and seriously injuring at least three people. The recall includes six models sold between February 2020-January 2022. They all have french doors with a bottom freezer. Those with impacted appliances should contact GE for repair.

ABC NEWS– Many Americans looking for a return to a normal vacation season are now running into trouble. From soaring demand and fueling skyrocketing air fares, to high gas prices and inflation, but there are still ways to save. ABC’s Gio Benitez has the details.