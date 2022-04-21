Study shows increase in animals poisoned by marijuana

(CNN) — A new study has found that more pets are being poisoned by marijuana plants and edibles and some even die.

The study surveyed veterinarians in Canada and the United States.

It found that cases of cannabis poisoning occurred most frequently in dogs. But other animals suffered too, including cats, iguanas, ferrets, horses and cockatoos. The study found that most pets recovered.

Sixteen dogs have reportedly dies died after ingesting marijuana.

The study’s author said it’s hard to know if the deaths were related to the cannabis or other ingredients in a cannabis edible, such as chocolate.