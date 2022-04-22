ESPN: Charlotte Hornets firing coach James Borrego after four seasons

The Charlotte Hornets are firing coach James Borrego, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Borrego, 44, was 138-163 in four seasons as Hornets coach. Charlotte finished 10th in the Eastern Conference each of the past two seasons but was eliminated in the first play-in game each year.

The move also comes after the Hornets improved their win total by 10 games each of the past two seasons, finishing 43-39 in 2021-22.

The Hornets had reached a multiyear extension with Borrego in August.