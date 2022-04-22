New sculpture dedicated in the Vista

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia’s 30th annual Artista Vista kicks off with a free art gallery crawl Friday. While you’re in the Vista, you can check out the new sculpture now at the corner of Lady and Gadsden.

Today, the Congaree Vista Guild held a dedication for the Nora Valdez sculpture. It was done in partnership with One Columbia for Arts and Culture.

ABC Columbia spoke to the sculpture artist about the new piece.

Valdez is an international award winning artist originally from Argentina, who now lives in Boston.