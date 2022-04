CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – According the Cayce Police Department, Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty during an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police say at approximately 2:48 AM, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance and the suspect opened fire and shot one of the officer.

An update from the Cayce Police Department will be given this morning. ABC Columbia will continue to provide the latest details.